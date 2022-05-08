Left Menu

Pakistan PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of ruining CPEC projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday accused former Prime minister Imran Khan of ruining the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, by conducting a forensic audit of the projects which angered the Chinese authorities.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 08-05-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 23:57 IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of ruining CPEC projects
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday accused former Prime minister Imran Khan of ruining the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, by conducting a forensic audit of the projects which angered the Chinese authorities. PM Shehbaz accused Imran Khan for the failure of CPEC while speaking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) in Lahore today, reported The Express Tribune citing a media report.

Shehbaz further said that he will also look to maintain ties with the brotherly nations and other countries on basis of mutual respect and mutual interests According to the CPEC Authority, Pakistan could complete only three China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects in Gwadar having a value of over $300 million, as one-dozen schemes costing nearly $2 billion remain unfinished including water supply and electricity provision.

The country fell behind in the completion of the originally scheduled duration of the schemes and projects. A media report said "CPEC remained dormant during most of the time of the previous PTI government but lately, there had been some progress after the last political regime brought in Khalid Mansoor as special assistant to the PM on CPEC affairs. Yet, he could not take these schemes across the finishing line."

The CPEC Authority, gave the status update report to the new government last month which said that the authority has declared only three schemes as completed, including the $4 million Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, which cannot be called a project, reported The Express Tribune. Prime Minister Sharif said to resolve the work over the CPEC and Riko Diq projects and assured the completion of the projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022