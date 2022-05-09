Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Japan's Yonaguni

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Japan's Yonaguni on Monday, as per European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). "An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter Scale occurred 68 km SW of Yonaguni, Japan at 11:53 am IST today," EMSC tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

