Sri Lanka President condemns violence during protests over economic crisis

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday condemned the violence during the protests over the worsening economic crisis in the island nation.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 09-05-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:37 IST
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday condemned the violence during the protests over the worsening economic crisis in the island nation. "Strongly condemn the violent acts taking place by those inciting and participating, irrespective of political allegiances. Violence won't solve the current problems," the tweet read.

"I request all citizens to remain calm and exercise restraint," he added. On Thursday, Sri Lanka Police fired tear gas on the protesters on Thursday in order to disperse the protest staged by University students carrying placards and shouting slogans, "Let's oust the government! Let's reverse the system!" outside the parliament, as per local media reports.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan president urged everyone to work together to solve this crisis. The crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Friday declared a state of emergency after a crippling strike and protest over the external debt for the second time in five weeks.

In addition to deteriorating law and order in the country, Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued greatly against the US dollar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

