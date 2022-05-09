Left Menu

Afghan women hold protest in Kabul against Taliban after hijab decree

Dozens of Afghan women on Monday took to the streets in Kabul to protest against the Taliban days after the outfit issued a decree making the hijab compulsory for women in Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:38 IST
Afghan women hold protest in Kabul against Taliban after hijab decree
Afghan women took to the streets to protest against the Taliban on Monday. (Photo Credit: Hoda khamosh twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Dozens of Afghan women on Monday took to the streets in Kabul to protest against the Taliban days after the outfit issued a decree making the hijab compulsory for women in Afghanistan. Women are protesting against the Taliban leader's new order on women wearing the hijab.

"Afghan women still protesting against Taliban violations of their rights, even after the Taliban has beaten, pepper-sprayed, abducted, detained and abused women protesters," said Heather Barr, Associate women's rights director. Women's rights activist Hoda Khamosh said the women of Afghanistan are no longer retreating and fighting all the problems. ."..this is the world that has closed its eyes to the crimes, the result of all these worries and all these meetings must be determined," Khamosh tweeted.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday aired his concerns about a recent decision by the Taliban to obligate Afghan women to cover head-to-toe, a decision that has led to severe criticism from human rights observers. Step by step Taliban is obliterating Afghan women's human rights, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett said a day after the Taliban issued the latest edict on making full-body veil a mandatory compounding with restrictions on education, movement, employment and public life.

"Step by step Taliban is obliterating Afghan women's human rights with the latest edict on mandatory face coverings compounding restrictions on education, movement, employment and public life. There must be consequences for human rights violations - time for the int comm to act," Richard Bennett said in a tweet. Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to respecting the human rights and rights of women.

The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022