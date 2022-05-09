Afghan women hold protest in Kabul against Taliban after hijab decree

Dozens of Afghan women on Monday took to the streets in Kabul to protest against the Taliban days after the outfit issued a decree making the hijab compulsory for women in Afghanistan. Women are protesting against the Taliban leader's new order on women wearing the hijab.

"Afghan women still protesting against Taliban violations of their rights, even after the Taliban has beaten, pepper-sprayed, abducted, detained and abused women protesters," said Heather Barr, Associate women's rights director. Women's rights activist Hoda Khamosh said the women of Afghanistan are no longer retreating and fighting all the problems. ."..this is the world that has closed its eyes to the crimes, the result of all these worries and all these meetings must be determined," Khamosh tweeted.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday aired his concerns about a recent decision by the Taliban to obligate Afghan women to cover head-to-toe, a decision that has led to severe criticism from human rights observers. Step by step Taliban is obliterating Afghan women's human rights, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett said a day after the Taliban issued the latest edict on making full-body veil a mandatory compounding with restrictions on education, movement, employment and public life.

"Step by step Taliban is obliterating Afghan women's human rights with the latest edict on mandatory face coverings compounding restrictions on education, movement, employment and public life. There must be consequences for human rights violations - time for the int comm to act," Richard Bennett said in a tweet. Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to respecting the human rights and rights of women.

The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls. (ANI)

