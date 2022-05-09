Left Menu

Ukraine crisis lessons being applied in Indo-Pacific as deterrent: US Envoy to Japan

The Ukraine conflict has taught the Indo-Pacific region some lessons that are being applied there in real-time as a deterrent, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:30 IST
Ukraine crisis lessons being applied in Indo-Pacific as deterrent: US Envoy to Japan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], May 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukraine conflict has taught the Indo-Pacific region some lessons that are being applied there in real-time as a deterrent, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on Monday. Speaking at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the ambassador said there is "no way" that the Biden administration is distracted by events in Ukraine.

"In fact there are lessons taken from it that are being applied in real time here in the Indo-Pacific as a deterrent, not as a waiting for something to happen but as a deterrent," Emanuel said. He noted that the Ukraine crisis has actually "energized the rest of the world."

In late February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. In response, the US and its allies, including Japan, have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022