Ferdinand Marcos Jr. takes big lead in Philippine presidential election

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of former President Ferdinand Marcos, is taking a big lead in Monday's Philippine presidential election over his main rival, incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo. The 64-year-old Marcos garnered 20,978,083 votes over 57-year-old Robredo's 9,921,820, Xinhua news agency reported citing the live unofficial count from the elections commission server.

Marcos' running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, leads the vice presidential race, garnering 20,622,870 votes. The Commission on Elections has yet to release the official tally of the election. (ANI)

