Pakistan reports 1st case of COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1

Pakistan on Monday reported the first case of COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-05-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 09:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Monday reported the first case of COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing an increasing number of cases in different countries, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in a statement, reported ARY News.

"NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries," tweeted the health body. It advised people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it, reported ARY News.

"We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately," it added. Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 64 new infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall tally of infections to 1,528,800.

A total of 30,375 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Sunday, according to the Ministry's statistics. (ANI)

