One dead, 11 missing after fishing vessel sinks in Ghana

One person died and 11 people went missing after a fishing vessel sank off the coast of Ghana, local police confirmed Monday.

ANI | Accra | Updated: 10-05-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 09:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Ghana

Accra [Ghana], May 10 (ANI/Xinhua): One person died and 11 people went missing after a fishing vessel sank off the coast of Ghana, local police confirmed Monday. John Quayson, Crime Officer of the Marine Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Tema, a port city in eastern Ghana, told Xinhua that the accident happened on Saturday on the high seas of Elmina, a fishing community along the coast of Ghana.

There were 26 crew members on board, including 20 Ghanaians and six Chinese nationals, he confirmed. He added the dead is a Chinese national and his body had been retrieved, while 11 others, including a Chinese national, remained missing.

"Rescue workers saved 14 others alive and transported them to a clinic for treatment," said Quayson, adding investigations were underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

