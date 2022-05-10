Left Menu

French Foreign Minister states need to maintain dialogue with Russia

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it is necessary to maintain a channel of dialogue with Russia on Ukraine, including at the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 10-05-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 09:39 IST
French Foreign Minister states need to maintain dialogue with Russia
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], May 10 (ANI/Sputnik): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it is necessary to maintain a channel of dialogue with Russia on Ukraine, including at the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "It is necessary to maintain a channel of dialogue [with Russian President Vladimir Putin]. This is exactly what President [Emmanuel] Macron is trying to do... including because Zelenskyy asks him to do this. President Putin does not want to talk to Zelenskyy," Le Drian said on BFMTV channel when asked if France should maintain a dialogue with Putin.

The French minister also expressed the opinion that the hostilities in Ukraine would be long and difficult, not ruling out that they could last for years. Macron and Putin last had a telephone conversation on May 3. According to French media, it lasted 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022