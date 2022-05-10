Left Menu

Pakistan's overall COVID tally reaches over 15.2 lakh

Pakistan reported a total of 31 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally of infected people to 1,528,831, according to the data released by the country's ministry of health on Tuesday.

Pakistan's overall COVID tally reaches over 15.2 lakh
This comes as the National Institute of Health of Pakistan on Monday reported the first case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 of COVID-19 in Pakistan and strongly recommended people wear masks and complete their vaccination. A total of 30,375 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Monday, according to the ministry's statistics. On Monday, 10,869 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.28 percent. Currently, there are 103 active cases who are in critical condition in the South Asian country. (ANI)

