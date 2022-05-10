Left Menu

Baloch leader gunned down in Pakistan's Quetta

Saeed Ahmed Baloch, a local leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), was gunned down by unidentified attackers in Quetta's Qambrani Road area on Monday, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Saeed Ahmed Baloch, a local leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), was gunned down by unidentified attackers in Quetta's Qambrani Road area on Monday, local media reported. Baloch was passing through the Qambrani area when armed men opened fire on him, Dawn newspaper reported citing sources in the BNP-M.

BNP-M district president Ghulam Nabi Marri said Baloch received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. Soon after receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the area and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

After the incident, BNP-M workers and supporters blocked Sariab Road by burning tyres and putting barricades. BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mangal condemned the targeted killing of his party's leader.

"Our Central Labour Secretary Musa Jan Baloch's brother Saeed Ahmed has been shot in Quetta today," he said, according to Dawn newspaper. It further reported that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the inspector general of Balochistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

