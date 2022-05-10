JUI-F party to launch protest against Imran Khan amid rising political tension in Pakistan

Amid the rising political tensions in Pakistan, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has said that they would launch a protest in a few days against the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. JUI-F Rawalpindi chapter's Hafiz Dr Ziaur Rehman said Imran Khan had lost his power and now started a campaign against national institutions, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Ziaur Rehman said the JUI-F was working for democracy and protecting Islamic values and would not allow anyone to destroy the moral values of the country. This report comes as The News International report revealed that Khan had asked the Pakistan military establishment to contact his then coalition partners and ask them not to leave his government.

Against Khan's expectations, the Pakistan army did not prevent his government's coalition partners from siding with the opposition's no-trust move. This unexpected outcome perturbed Imran Khan, who in the past had enjoyed the unprecedented support of the military establishment, the newspaper said.

Imran Khan on Sunday warned Shehbaz Sharif's government that no power could stop them from entering the federal capital during the long march to be held on May 20. Addressing the Abbottabad public gathering, he warned the federal government that over two million people will reach Islamabad to get real independence and to protest against the "imported government," ARY News reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slammed the PTI chairman for continuing with his foreign conspiracy tirade and said that Imran Khan was "poisoning" the minds of Pakistanis with his speeches targeting state institutions. "The nation has been divided as Khan repeatedly called [the then-Opposition and now government] thieves and dacoits," Shehbaz said during the first regular session of the National Assembly since the new government's formation.

Shehbaz termed Khan's Abbottabad speech "dangerous" and accused Khan of spewing venom against the country's institutions, Geo News reported If Khan was not stopped from criticizing the institutions, Pakistan would soon become like Syria and Lebanon, where an anarchic situation has unfolded, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)