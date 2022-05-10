Left Menu

Sri Lanka extends curfew until Thursday as protests intensify

As the nationwide protests refuse to die down, Sri Lankan authorities have extended the curfew until 7 am on Thursday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:29 IST
Representative image of Sri Lanka (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

As the nationwide protests refuse to die down, Sri Lankan authorities have extended the curfew until 7 am on Thursday. A number of violent incidents have been reported after pro-government groups clashed with anti-government protesters on Monday, leaving eight people dead and over 200 injured.

A nationwide curfew was imposed from Monday until Wednesday, which was extended by one more day. Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry on Tuesday ordered the country's armed forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others following a day of violent clashes.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also urged people to remain calm, and refrain from violence and acts of revenge against others, adding that all efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus. "I appeal and urge people to remain calm & stop violence & acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations. All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis," Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called on the authorities in Sri Lanka to prevent further violence, and urged restraint and meaningful dialogue to address the grievances of the population amid the severe economic crisis in the country. "I am deeply troubled by the escalation of violence in Sri Lanka after supporters of the Prime Minister attacked peaceful protestors in Colombo yesterday 9 May and the subsequent mob violence against members of the ruling party," Bachelet said.

"I condemn all violence and call on the authorities to independently, thoroughly and transparently investigate all attacks that have occurred. It is crucial to ensure that those found responsible, including those inciting or organising violence, are held to account." The High Commissioner also called on the authorities to prevent further violence and to protect the right to peaceful assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

