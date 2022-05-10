Pakistan PM to meet his brother Nawaz Sharif in London

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to travel to London as part of a PML-N delegation to meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz, who is convicted in a corruption case, has been living in London on the pretext of ill health since 2019. The former Pakistan PM sought extensions to prolong his stay in London on medical grounds.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the media reports that PML-N members were going to visit Nawaz in London. "PML-N members are going on a private visit to London to meet with Nawaz Sharif," she said, adding that PM Shehbaz would also be traveling for this purpose.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also emphasized that a PML-N delegation was going to meet with Nawaz for consultations, which was an ongoing process. Geo News reported Tuesday that a "big decision" is on the cards as Shehbaz Sharif will be meeting his elder brother and PML-N supremo in London.

Last month, Nawaz had also conducted meetings with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who was later appointed Pakistan's federal minister. The two allies had agreed to work closely to "repair the rot across the board," read a joint statement. (ANI)

