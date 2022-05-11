Left Menu

Death toll from Havana hotel blast rises to 42

The death toll from last week's explosion at a historic hotel in downtown Havana climbed to 42 on Tuesday, after two more bodies were recovered from the rubble, official sources said.

ANI | Havana | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:28 IST
Death toll from Havana hotel blast rises to 42
Aftermath of explosion at Hotel Saratoga, in Havana. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Havana [Cuba], May 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from last week's explosion at a historic hotel in downtown Havana climbed to 42 on Tuesday, after two more bodies were recovered from the rubble, official sources said. According to the Public Health Ministry, 96 people were injured in the blast at the five-star Saratoga Hotel, and 13 adults and five minors remain hospitalized at six city hospitals.

Rescue teams continued to sift through the debris in search of three people, two chambermaids and a cook, reported missing, said Roberto Enriquez, spokesman for the state-run hotel management group Gaviota. At the time of the accident, said Enriquez, 51 employees were in the building: 23 of them died in the explosion, 22 have been discharged from hospital, and three remain hospitalized.

The accident occurred around noon on Friday when a tanker truck carrying some 10,000 litres of liquefied gas exploded. Located near the National Capitol, the headquarters of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, the Saratoga was preparing to reopen on Tuesday as part of the country's tourism recovery efforts, after closing for renovation. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global
4
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022