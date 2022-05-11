Left Menu

6.7-magnitude quake hits 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina at 23

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:31 IST
6.7-magnitude quake hits 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina: USGS
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Buenos Aires [Argentina], May 11 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina at 23:06:28 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 235.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.621 degrees south latitude and 66.884 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global
4
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022