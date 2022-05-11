Left Menu

Half of Afghanistan's population facing acute hunger: WFP

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) on Tuesday said that record levels of hunger persist in Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:33 IST
The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) on Tuesday said that record levels of hunger persist in Afghanistan. As per the WFP report, almost half of Afghanistan's population is facing acute hunger and prolonged drought and a deep economic crisis that will threaten the livelihoods of millions of people across Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"19.7 million people, almost half of Afghanistan's population, are facing acute hunger according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in January and February 2022 by Food Security and Agriculture Cluster partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and many NGOs," the report read. The report further added that humanitarian assistance averted a catastrophe in the harsh winter months - but hunger continues across the country at unprecedented levels, reported Tolo News.

The report predicted that the outlook for June-November 2022 sees a slight improvement in the food security situation, with a reduction in the number of people facing acute food insecurity to 18.9 million people. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy says that is considering a strategic and a food insecurity plan to solve the challenges that children face in the country, reported Tolo News.

"In the permanent economic strategy of the Ministry of Economy, the rebuilding of Afghanistan's infrastructure is included," Aman Nazari, deputy of the Ministry of Economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

