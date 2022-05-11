UNSC meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine scheduled for Thursday: Sources
The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on May 12, sources in the Security Council told Sputnik.
ANI | New York | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:34 IST
"It's confirmed. Thursday morning," a source said, adding that France and Mexico requested the meeting.
Another source said the meeting is scheduled for 10 am. (2 pm GMT).
