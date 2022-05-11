Left Menu

UNSC meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine scheduled for Thursday: Sources

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on May 12, sources in the Security Council told Sputnik.

UNSC meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine scheduled for Thursday: Sources
"It's confirmed. Thursday morning," a source said, adding that France and Mexico requested the meeting.

Another source said the meeting is scheduled for 10 am. (2 pm GMT).

