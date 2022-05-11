Left Menu

US house passes nearly USD 40 billion funding bill for Ukraine

The US House of Representatives passed a supplemental funding bill for Ukraine that provides the country with nearly USD 40 billion in assistance amid Russia's special military operation, including more than USD 20 billion in defense aid.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:38 IST
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], May 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The US House of Representatives passed a supplemental funding bill for Ukraine that provides the country with nearly USD 40 billion in assistance amid Russia's special military operation, including more than USD 20 billion in defense aid. The bill passed 366-55 as voting continued.

US House lawmakers passed the legislation, dubbed the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, on Tuesday, moving forward on US President Joe Biden's original request for a USD 33 billion aid package. The request included USD 20.4 billion in military aid, USD 8.5 billion in economic aid, and USD 3 billion in humanitarian assistance. The US House added USD 3.4 billion in defense aid and USD 3.4 billion in humanitarian assistance on top of Biden's initial request. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

