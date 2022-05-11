Left Menu

India contributed USD 800,000 to promote Hindi at the UN

India has contributed USD 800,000 to the United Nations as part of the initiative to enhance public outreach of the organization in Hindi.

ANI | New York | Updated: 11-05-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:40 IST
India contributed USD 800,000 to promote Hindi at the UN
Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra handed over a cheque (Photo: Twitter/@IndiaUNNewYork). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India has contributed USD 800,000 to the United Nations as part of the initiative to enhance public outreach of the organization in Hindi. Country's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra handed over a cheque for the UN project launched by India in 2018 to disseminate information about the UN to the Hindi-speaking population across the world.

"The Government of India has been making continuous efforts to expand the use of Hindi in theUnited Nations. As part of these efforts, 'Hindi @ UN' project, in collaboration with the UNDepartment of Public Information was launched in 2018 with an objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in the Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world," the UN said in a statement. India has been partnering with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) since2018 by providing an extra-budgetary contribution to mainstream and consolidating news and multimedia content of DGC in Hindi, it added.

Since 2018, the UN News in Hindi is disseminated through the UN's website and social media handles and a UN Facebook Hindi page, the statement read further. "A UN News-Hindi audio bulletin (UN Radio) is released every week," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global
4
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022