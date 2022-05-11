Left Menu

Brazil's ex-president Lula leads election polls

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the lead in the polls ahead of general elections in October, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 11-05-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 12:25 IST
Brazil's ex-president Lula leads election polls
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], May 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the lead in the polls ahead of general elections in October, according to a survey released on Tuesday. Lula garnered 40.6 per cent of voters' support, followed by current President Jair Bolsonaro with 32 per cent, it showed.

The result, which was made by the MDA Institute and released by the National Transport Confederation (CNT), showed that the gap between the two top candidates was narrowing. In a prior poll in February, Lula, the candidate of the Workers' Party (PT), has 42.2 per cent of the support, compared with 28 per cent for Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL).

Trailing far behind in the third place in Tuesday's poll was Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), with 7.1 per cent of voters' support, followed by Joao Doria of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), with 3.1 per cent. The survey, which queried 2,002 people in 137 cities in 25 states from May 4 to 7, revealed "more political polarization compared to the 2018 elections," the CNT said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022