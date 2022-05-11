Sri Lanka: Opposition leader seeks China's support to overcome economic crisis

Sri Lankan Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa on Wednesday met Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong at the office of the Opposition Leader. Premadasa and the Chinese Ambassador engaged in a discussion in which the Sri Lankan Opposition leader called on Qi Zhenhong to extend hands of brotherhood to Sri Lanka at a time when the island nation is facing a crisis, reported Colombo Page.

In addition, Premadasa said that Sri Lanka looks forward to China's generous support to lift the country from its current predicament and pave the way to recovery. He also urged Zhenhong to intervene in the situation. Reportedly, Premadasa emphasized that his administration would prioritise governing the island country with transparency. He also stressed on eliminating corruption, bribery, and repression as well, reported the Colombo Page.

Harsha de Silva, the Samagi Jan Balawegaya Member of Parliament also attended the meeting. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation. (ANI)

