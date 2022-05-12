Left Menu

US Defense Secretary, UK counterpart reaffirm relationship, discuss Ukraine: Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and UK counterpart Ben Wallace met in Washington to reaffirm the United States-United Kingdom defense relationship and discuss Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a readout of the conversation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 11:11 IST
US Defense Secretary, UK counterpart reaffirm relationship, discuss Ukraine: Pentagon
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], May 12 (ANI/Sputnik): US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and UK counterpart Ben Wallace met in Washington to reaffirm the United States-United Kingdom defense relationship and discuss Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a readout of the conversation. "The leaders discussed the importance of transatlantic cooperation and regional security in light of Russia's unprovoked and brutal attack on Ukraine," Kirby said on Wednesday. "They also discussed ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, including through the provision of security assistance."

Austin and Wallace also said they look forward to meeting again next month at the NATO Defense Ministerial meeting, Kirby added. NATO is scheduled to hold a high-level leaders summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 29-30. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022