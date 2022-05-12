2 killed, 14 injured in Brazil aircraft crash

Sao Paula [Brazil], May 12 (ANI/Xinhua): At least two people died and 14 were injured on Wednesday after a light aircraft crashed in Brazilian city of Boituva, authorities reported. The plane carrying recreational skydivers plunged to the ground in a forced landing after taking off from the National Skydiving Center in Boituva, known as the "national skydive capital" of Brazil.

The plane, with a pilot and 15 skydivers aboard, belongs to the Skydive4Fun tourism company, according to a statement released by the Boituva mayor's office. "In Boituva's 50 years of skydiving history, it's the first aircraft accident at the National Skydiving Center. It's a very sad day," Boituva Mayor Edson Marcusso said.

A fire department spokesperson said that the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, while the Brazilian Air Force said in a press release that experts were conducting an investigation at the crash site. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)