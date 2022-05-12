Left Menu

Canada to organize three flights from Poland for Ukrainian refugees: Reports

The Canadian authorities will organize three flights from Poland for Ukrainian refugees in late May-early June, media reported.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 12-05-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 11:21 IST
Ottawa [Canada], May 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Canadian authorities will organize three flights from Poland for Ukrainian refugees in late May-early June, media reported. The flights will be carried out from Warsaw to Winnipeg (May 23), Montreal (May 29) and Halifax (June 2), the CBC broadcaster reported. The three flights will deliver about 900 Ukrainian refugees to Canada.

In March, Canada allowed Ukrainian refugees to stay in the country for three years. In mid-April, the North American nation sent about 150 servicemen to Poland to help it manage the influx of Ukrainian refugees. Millions of Ukrainians have left the country after the start of the Russian military operation on February 24. (ANI/Sputnik)

