Pakistan reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan reported 90 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally of infected people to 1,528,987, according to the data released by the country's ministry of health on Thursday. This comes as the National Institute of Health of Pakistan on Monday reported the first case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 of COVID-19 in Pakistan and strongly recommended people wear masks and complete their vaccination.

A total of 30,376 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, Xinhua reported. On Wednesday, 19,692 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.46 per cent.

Currently, there are 104 active cases that are in critical condition in the South Asian country, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)