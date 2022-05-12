Left Menu

Pakistan PM condemns killing of Al-Jazeera journalist in West Bank

Pakistan has strongly condemned the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was on assignment in the West Bank in Jenin.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:25 IST
Representative image (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan has strongly condemned the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was on assignment in the West Bank in Jenin. "Strongly condemn the assassination of respected Al-Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, at the hands of Israeli forces," the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet on Thursday.

The Al Jazeera journalist was tragically gunned down on Wednesday. While Akleh was killed, another journalist Ali Al Samudi who was present with Akleh was also shot, reported CNN.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it had conducted an operation early Wednesday in Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of armed Palestinian groups in the northern West Bank. Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a statement, said that according to information Tel Aviv has gathered so far, "it appears likely that armed Palestinians -- who were firing indiscriminately at the time -- were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist," according to media reports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

