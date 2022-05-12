Sri Lanka's Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa agrees to form new govt

Sri Lanka's opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has agreed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's proposal to assume the office of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, days after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after a series of violent protests. Sajith Premadasa has written to the Sri Lankan President saying he agrees to accept the President's invitation to form a new government, subject to Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreeing to leave office within a stipulated time.

Earlier, Sajith had rejected the post of the prime minister of the crisis-ridden country. This comes a day after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday that he will appoint a new prime minister within this week.

In a televised speech, he said that a person who has the trust of the majority of parliamentarians and the people will be selected as the prime minister. Rajapaksa said a new constitutional amendment that would empower the provisions of the 19th amendment will be brought in. The president added that the new prime minister and the cabinet could present a plan to stabilize the country.

"Some people have asked for the abolition of the executive presidency. I will also make room for that after discussing (it) with all stakeholders. The country is facing a serious crisis and I urge your support to keep the state machinery going," said Rajapaksa. The president also said that action will be taken against those who carried out the violence that left nine dead and about 300 injured.

On Monday, violent incidents were reported after pro-government groups clashed with anti-government protesters. A nationwide curfew was then imposed until Wednesday and the military was deployed to maintain law and order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)