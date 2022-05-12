Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Thursday sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka amid the worst economic crisis faced by the country that has seen violent anti-government protests. Wickremesinghe, who has served as Prime Minister five times, was administered the oath of office by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe accepted the post of Prime Minister after securing the support of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs, the Daily Mirror reported. Earlier today, Sri Lanka's Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said that his party will "devise a strategy" if United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickramasinghe is made the prime minister of the country.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sajith spoke about the letter he wrote to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in which he expressed willingness to assume the post of prime minister if demands put forward by his party are met. "I will not speak on the speculation but if it will happen, we will launch our strategy soon. We are the largest opposition party in the country and we know the political system in the country," he said answering a question related to Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation. On Monday, groups of pro and anti-government activists clashed in Colombo amid the state of emergency and a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of the president. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from office in a bid to mitigate the ongoing crisis. The protesters set his house on fire. (ANI)