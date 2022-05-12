Jaishankar reviews bilateral cooperation with Saudi counterpart

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday and reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The two Ministers also spoke about the Ukraine conflict and its political, energy and economic fallout.

"A good discussion with FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and the Strategic Partnership Council's progress. Also spoke about the Ukraine conflict and its political, energy and economic fallout," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Last September, Jaishankar had received Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister on his first-ever visit to India.

During his three-day visit, Prince Faisal had also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

