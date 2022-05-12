Pakistani prez Arif Alvi urges CJP Umar Ata Bandial to form judicial panel to probe regime change conspiracy

Pakistani President Arif Alvi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to form a judicial commission to conduct an in-depth investigation into the regime change conspiracy. The President requested the Judicial Commission to conduct an in-depth and thorough investigation into what may or may not have been planned and prepared, starting before or following the overt threat, in the form of a possible regime change conspiracy, Geo News reported citing a statement issued by president's secretariat.

According to the statement, President requested to form a commission chaired preferably by the CJP to avert a political and economic crisis in the country. Underlining the importance of constituting the commission, President Alvi said that the political crisis was looming in the country and major polarization was taking place in politics, in the wake of recent events, as well as among the people of Pakistan.

The President regretted the fact that random comments were being quoted which was not even related to the context and due to which the misunderstanding increased, opportunities were being lost, confusion was prevailing, the economy was plunging into crisis, and the situation on the ground was approaching a political powder keg that could have been ignited at any time, the statement reads. President Alvi pointed out that the Supreme Court had taken various initiatives to constitute judicial commissions in matters of national security, integrity, sovereignty, and public interest in the past, reported Geo News.

"A judicial commission, headed by Chief Justice Nasir ul Mulk and two hon'ble judges of the Supreme Court, inquired into rigging allegations in 2013 elections. Similarly, judicial commissions were established to investigate the Memogate matter, and a still functional judicial commission exists for missing persons, that is headed by a hon'ble judge of the Supreme Court", he was quoted by the statement. He further stated that there seemed to be a political consensus in the country as, according to press reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also expressed a desire for establishing a commission.

"The nation held the Supreme Court in high regard and expected it to meet its expectations," said the president, adding that the commission should investigate the matter based on the real spirit of justice. Pakistan President further said that this commission would be a great service to our country, as the people of Pakistan deserve transparency, especially on matters of national importance. He also said that in world history there existed myriad examples of regime change operations through conspiracies which were later confirmed by the declassification of top-secret documents, as reported by Geo News.

"Who knows better than your Honor that to prove, that a 'smoking gun' has been identified in the hand of a conspirator, or to find a possible money trail, or to identify meetings where people have been motivated towards cover action, or where people have been bought and sold, could be a vigorous exercise," President Alvi said. The president recalled Pakistan's history and said that people had alleged and strongly believed in many obvious but unfortunately unproven conspiracies such as the murder of the first PM of Pakistan Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan, the Agartala Conspiracy case, former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's public waving of a letter and allegation of a conspiracy against him, former president Ziaul Haq's plane crash, Abbottabad incident, and many other matters that remained inconclusive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)