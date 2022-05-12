Left Menu

New PM Wickremesinghe vows to uplift Sri Lanka's economy, hopes to strengthen ties with India

Shortly after being appointed as Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday said he has taken up the challenge of uplifting the island nation's crisis-ridden economy and added that ties with India will get much better under his government.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:13 IST
Newly appointed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Shortly after being appointed as Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday said he has taken up the challenge of uplifting the island nation's crisis-ridden economy and added that ties with India will get much better under his government. Wickremesinghe, who is the leader of the United National Party (UNP), was sworn in as the prime minister by Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo today. He had previously served as the Sri Lankan prime minister on five occasions.

"I have taken on a challenge of uplifting the economy and I must fulfill it," Wickremesinghe told reporters. Answering a question on India-Sri Lanka ties after his appointment, he said, "It will become much better."

"They should stay. We want them to stay. If they want to talk, yes," Wickremesinghe when asked about the protesters. The Indian High Commission in Colombo reiterated the country's commitment to the people of Sri Lanka after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the prime minister.

"High Commission of India hopes for political stability and looks forward to working with the Government of Sri Lanka formed in accordance with democratic processes pursuant to the swearing-in of Hon'ble @RW_UNP as the Prime Minister of SriLanka," the high commission said in a tweet. "India's commitment to the people of Sri Lanka will continue," it added.

Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down as the prime minister on Monday, following violent incidents reported between pro-government groups and anti-government protesters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

