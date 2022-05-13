North Korea reports over 18,000 COVID-19 cases, 8 fatalities
North Korea has already registered more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases in the country, with eight fatalities, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing North Korean state media.
ANI | Pyongyang | Updated: 13-05-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 09:32 IST
- Country:
- North Korea
Pyongyang [North Korea], May 13 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea has already registered more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases in the country, with eight fatalities, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing North Korean state media.
On Thursday, North Korea reported the first case of COVID-19 in the country. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the situation as a sudden emergency and announced a lockdown. (ANI/Sputnik)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement