Bangladesh: Human chain to withdraw Chinese 'attack-case' on locals in Mathbaria

A human chain has been formed on Thursday in demand of withdrawal of false charges in the violent attack on the locals for obstructing the construction of an embankment at Mathbaria in the Pirojpur district of Bangladesh. The general public observed this human chain program under the banner of 'Sachetan Nagarik Samaj' at Pagla in Narayanganj.

Hundreds of people took part in the peaceful rally. The attackers were termed by the locals as 'aggressive Chinese Business Minded People' under the banner of protest.

Speakers at the human chain said the country is moving forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Although Chinese people creating a lot of problems. Even after such an attack, locals are patient. The speakers further said that after the attack on the locals, a false case has been filed against them. This case must be withdrawn immediately. If the case is not withdrawn at this time, they also warned to give more strict action in future.

Addressing the Chinese embassy in the Human Chain program, they said, "You should warn your engineers, citizens and workers so that such incidents do not happen again." It is learned that on May 1, the residents of the area became angry and obstructed the work due to the complexity of land acquisition for the construction project and the construction of the embankment without giving priority to the demand of the area.

The Chinese workers clashed with the locals. After the incident, a fake case was filed against the locals. As a result, many are fleeing in fear. (ANI)

