1 killed, 13 others injured in Karachi blast

One person was killed and 13 others were injured after a blast occurred inside a market area in Pakistan's Karachi on late Thursday night, according to local media.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 13-05-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 09:38 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and 13 others were injured after a blast occurred inside a market area in Pakistan's Karachi on late Thursday night, according to local media. The explosion occurred just two weeks after a suicide attack by a Pakistan separatist group killed four people including three Chinese nationals in the capital city.

Thursday night's blast took place in the commercial locality of Saddar. Several people among the injured were in critical condition, according to the authorities, and "most of them got wounded after being hit by ball bearings from explosive materials," Shahid Rasool, medical superintendent of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) where all the injured were shifted, told the media, as per Xinhua.

Geo tv reported that an emergency has been imposed in all public hospitals of Karachi. According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal, several cars were also damaged during the blast, while the windows of the nearby buildings were shattered. Kharal mentioned that two government employees were among the injured.

According to the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials, explosive material was planted in the carrier of the bicycle which was detonated using a time device. "The bomb was made locally and about 2 to 2.5-kilograms of explosive material was used in it," said BDS (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

