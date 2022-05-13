Left Menu

New Sri Lankan PM calls on Indian envoy Gopal Baglay on first of assuming office

Sri Lanka's newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday called on the Indian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on his first day at the Prime Minister's Office in Colombo.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:22 IST
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe calls on the Indian Ambassador Gopal Baglay (Photo: Twitter/@IndiainSL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday called on the Indian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on his first day at the Prime Minister's Office in Colombo. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing financial assistance to Sri Lanka in an economic crisis situation.

"The relations with India will be much better, I want to thank India and the Prime Minister for helping Sri Lanka," Wickremesinghe during a temple visit after the oath in Colombo on Thursday. The new Prime Minister on Friday met Indian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay after assuming the office and discusses democratic relations as well as cooperation between the two countries.

"High Commissioner called on Hon'ble PM @RW_UNP. Conveyed greetings and good wishes. Discussed continued cooperation for economic recovery and stability in #SriLanka through democratic processes towards the well being of all the people of Sri Lanka," Indian embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted. Wickremesinghe, the leader of the United National Party (UNP) of Sri Lanka, took over as the country's Prime Minister for a record sixth term on Thursday to restore stability in the island nation in the midst of a political impasse and unprecedented economic crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Wickremesinghe said that he has taken a challenge for uplifting the country's economy. "I have taken a challenge for uplifting economic and I must fulfill," he said.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the people, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation. India is becoming a stronger and more mutually beneficial partner to Sri Lanka. Apart from assistance during the pandemic and fertilizer chaos, in which India delivered nano fertilizer to save Sri Lankan farmers, now New Delgi has pledged nearly USD 3 billion in cash-strapped Colombo through currency swaps, credit lines for essential goods and repayment of loans since January 2022 to help Sri Lanka amid one of the worst economic crises in history. (ANI)

