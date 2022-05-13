Left Menu

Sri Lanka: New PM Ranil Wickremesinghe assures to resolve economic crisis

Ranil Wickremesinghe, newly appointed Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Thursday has given his assurance to the people of Sri Lanka that he will ensure the supply of petrol, diesel and electricity to the island country. He expressed his wish to overcome the ongoing economic crisis.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:56 IST
Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe, newly appointed Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Thursday has given his assurance to the people of Sri Lanka that he will ensure the supply of petrol, diesel and electricity to the island country. He expressed his wish to overcome the ongoing economic crisis. "I want to settle this problem to ensure the supply of petrol, diesel and electricity to the people," said Wickremesinghe, as reported by Colombo Page.

Post Wickremesinghe's oath-taking ceremony, he said that "We need to create a country with a future for the youth, where people can eat three meals a day again and free of queues soon." According to the newly-elected Sri Lankan Prime Minister, his primary agenda will be restoring the economy of the country, reported Colombo Page. In addition, Wickremesinghe had promised that he will curb the economic woes of Sri Lanka with international assistance, accompanied by the support of all in the parliament, reported Colombo Page.

Further, Wickremesinghe has also urged everyone to refrain from narrow politics and instead support him in re-building the crippling economy. Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe was appointed the Sri Lankan Prime Minister for a record sixth term. He became the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka for the first time at a relatively young age of 44. However, Wickremesinghe's sixth stint in power is unlikely to be a smooth sail as he takes over the country, amid large scale violent anti-government protests, a devastated economy as well as a severely fragmented politics.

Presently, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens. At the same time, the country continues to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bail out its struggling economy.It is to be seen, how Wickremesinghe assuages the anti-government protestors in the near term, with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the central figure whose ouster is being sought by the protestors, still in place. (ANI)

