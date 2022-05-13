China refutes reports of imposing three days lockdown in Beijing

China refuted the reports of imposing three days lockdown in Beijing as the country is going through its worst COVID-19 outbreak. A huge number of the residents have flooded supermarkets in China to hoard food, according to authorities on Thursday clarifying the lockdown "rumors".

However, authorities said that locals are suggested to stay at home and take nucleic acid testing in the following three days. Pang Xinghuo, an official from the Beijing health authority said that Beijing reported 36 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, Global Times reported, adding that among whom 32 were discovered in areas under management and four outside those areas.

The COVID cases in China's many provinces and cities have been rising despite Beijing's claim of "Zero COVID-19 Policy" in the country. Witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China on Thursday reported 312 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 227 infections were reported in China's financial hub Shanghai, Xinhua reported. Shanghai also reported 1,869 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections, out of a total of 2,140 such cases newly identified on the mainland.

Thursday also saw eight provincial-level regions reporting 47 imported COVID-19 cases, as per the Commission. Six new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added, reported the news agency. (ANI)

