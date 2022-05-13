Left Menu

China refutes 'false media reports' on its entry, exit policies

China on Friday dismissed reports that it has suspended issuing passports to its citizens, or prevented people from leaving the country and stated that "such rumours aim to distort and discredit" Beijing's entry and exit policies.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:34 IST
China refutes 'false media reports' on its entry, exit policies
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Friday dismissed reports that it has suspended issuing passports to its citizens, or prevented people from leaving the country and stated that "such rumours aim to distort and discredit" Beijing's entry and exit policies. A National Immigration Administration (NIA) spokesperson today said that such information is intended to undermine the country's legal, targeted and effective entry-exit management measures introduced under the backdrop of maintaining regular COVID-19 response approaches, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The administration has firmly implemented a strategy to prevent both inbound cases and domestic resurgences since the COVID-19 outbreak, effectively reducing the risk of coronavirus caused by individuals entering or exiting the country, the spokesperson said. Immigration agencies at all levels across the country have improved entry and exit measures to offer timely passport services for people who need to go overseas for study, business, research, medical treatment or other purposes, according to the NIA.

According to China's law on the control of the exit and entry of citizens, exit and entry documents that are forged, altered, obtained by fraudulent means, or are declared void by issuing authorities shall be invalid., Global Times reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022