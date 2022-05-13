Three injured in explosion at mosque in Afghanistan's Kabul
At least three people were injured in an explosion that ripped through a mosque in Kabul, local media reported on Friday.
The blast hit the Ayuob Saber Mosque in southwestern Police District 5, Tolo News reported citing Khalid Zadran, a spokesperson for the Kabul Police Command.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. (ANI)
