Three injured in explosion at mosque in Afghanistan's Kabul

At least three people were injured in an explosion that ripped through a mosque in Kabul, local media reported on Friday.

The blast hit the Ayuob Saber Mosque in southwestern Police District 5, Tolo News reported citing Khalid Zadran, a spokesperson for the Kabul Police Command.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. (ANI)

