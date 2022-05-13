Left Menu

Three injured in explosion at mosque in Afghanistan's Kabul

At least three people were injured in an explosion that ripped through a mosque in Kabul, local media reported on Friday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The blast hit the Ayuob Saber Mosque in southwestern Police District 5, Tolo News reported citing Khalid Zadran, a spokesperson for the Kabul Police Command.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

