At UNSC, India underscores importance of biological weapons convention

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to prolong, India on Friday said that it attaches high importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention. Addressing a UNSC briefing on Ukraine, India's Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador R Ravindra said India believes that any matter relating to obligations under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) should be addressed.

"India attaches high importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction. The Convention contains binding obligations on States parties to never develop, acquire, stockpile or transfer biological agents for purposes other than peaceful. We support full and effective implementation of the BTWC in letter and spirit," he said. "We also believe that any matter relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention and through consultations and cooperation between the parties concerned," he added.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative said India has been underscoring the need for negotiation of a comprehensive and legally binding Protocol, providing for an effective, universal and non-discriminatory verification mechanism to strengthen the implementation of the BWC by States Parties. He said India remains deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine.

"We have been consistent in calling for the cessation of hostilities and pursuing the path of diplomacy and dialogue to address the situation. In this regard, we support the efforts of good offices of the Secretary-General," said Ravindra. "It is important to undertake these efforts keeping in mind the need to respect the principles of the UN Charter, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of States," he added.

A day earlier, India had reiterated its stand for diplomacy amid the Ukraine conflict and said humanitarian measures should not be politicized at a time when the impact of the situation on the education of children has been severe. During the UNSC briefing, the Indian diplomat had said the food security challenges emanating from the Ukraine conflict require India to respond by going beyond these constraints.

While noting the evolving humanitarian requirements in Ukraine, the Indian envoy said it is in the collective interest to work constructively towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict. (ANI)

