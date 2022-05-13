Left Menu

Moscow demands US stop persecution of Russian journalists: Foreign Ministry

Moscow has demanded that the United States immediately stop persecuting Russian journalists and provide them with normal working conditions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:40 IST
Moscow demands US stop persecution of Russian journalists: Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova (Photo Credit-Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], May 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has demanded that the United States immediately stop persecuting Russian journalists and provide them with normal working conditions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday. "We demand that the trampling upon Russian journalists be immediately stopped and that they be allowed to work under normal conditions, in accordance with the standards of freedom of speech that Washington loves to tout so hypocritically," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman said that more restrictions are being constantly imposed on the Russian journalists accredited in the US to make their work more difficult or to intimidate them into leaving. Zakharova said that the US continues its "Russophobic witch-hunt" of pressuring "unwanted journalists" using security services into covering events in a way that benefits Washington.

She noted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently attempted twice to involve a head of a Russian correspondent office in Washington in "compromising cooperation," saying it was yet another example of the unprecedented pressure Russian journalists have to face. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
4
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022