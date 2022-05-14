Left Menu

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Saturday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 14-05-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 08:36 IST
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19
ew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Saturday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Despite best efforts, unfortunately, I've joined the rest of my family and tested positive for COVID-19," Ardern posted on social media today morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ardern has been isolated at home with her family since Sunday when her fiancee Clarke Gayford tested positive. "We've been isolating since Sunday when Clarke first tested positive. Neve (Ardern's daughter) tested positive on Wednesday, and I returned a weak positive last night and a strong one this morning," she said.

Stating further, the Prime Minister said: "To anyone else out there, isolating or dealing with COVID, I hope you take good care of yourselves." Meanwhile, New Zealand reported 7,441 new community cases of COVID-19, 2,503 of which were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry of health said on Friday.

At present, the country has reported 1,026,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022