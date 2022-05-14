Venkaiah Naidu to visit UAE to offer condolences on President Sheikh Khalifa's death

Left Menu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will visit UAE on Sunday to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leadership on the demise of President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:46 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences at the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited the UAE Embassy in New Delhi on Sunday to convey India's condolences. India is also observing a day of national mourning today. "Under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. He took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in the high esteem," MEA said in its statement.

"The two countries will continue to take forward their historic and comprehensive strategic relationship in new and diverse areas," the statement added. Earlier today, the Federal Supreme Council of the UAE convened to elect the new President, who will hold office for a five-year term before being eligible for re-election.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected the new president, by the members of the Federal Supreme Council. PM Modi extended his regards to the ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon being elected as the President of the UAE while expressing confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries would continue to grow in future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

