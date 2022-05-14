Left Menu

Petrol prices reach all-time high in Nepal

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) on Saturday raised the petrol prices in the country by 10 paise a litre effective past midnight today in a move that will make fuel prices reach a new all-time high in the Himalayan nation.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-05-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 23:34 IST
Petrol prices reach all-time high in Nepal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) on Saturday raised the petrol prices in the country by 10 paise a litre effective past midnight today in a move that will make fuel prices reach a new all-time high in the Himalayan nation. The board of directors of state-owned petroleum importer NOC decided to increase the price after which a litre of petrol would cost NPR 170, while diesel and kerosene would cost NPR 152 Nepali rupees per litre.

"A meeting of Board of Directors of Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) chaired by Commerce Secretary Dr Ganesh Prasad Pandey decided to take the decision to this effect. The decision has been made during the NOC board of directors meeting held today," NOC spokesperson Binit Mani Upadhyaya said. The NOC, however, has not made any changes in the price of LPG gas. The decision to make a sharp hike in the prices of petroleum products comes a day after the local election was held on Friday.

Earlier on 14 March 2014, the NOC had hiked the fuel price to 140 rupees per litre after which the fuel prices had remained low for a number of years due to the global decline in oil prices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center; Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022