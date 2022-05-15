New York: Several people shot in 'mass shooting' at Buffalo supermarket, suspect in custody

After several people were shot at in a "mass shooting" that occurred at the Tops Markets in Buffalo, New York, the city police took a suspect into custody, however, it did not make public how many people have been impacted in the incident. According to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo police responded to the scene of an "active multiple shooting event" at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in the city.

The number of people falling victims to the shooting in Buffalo's supermarket has not yet been made public by the authorities. Police have referred to the shooting incident as a "mass shooting," reported CNN. Buffalo Police Department gave out the information regarding the incident in a tweet and urged people to avoid the area. "BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue," it tweeted adding, "Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area."

Expressing condolence in a tweet after the incident, Erie County Sheriff's Office stated that Sheriff John Garcia "has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist" police, as per the media portal. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that she is taking stock of the situation. In a tweet, she wrote, "I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)