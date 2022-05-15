Left Menu

Blinken, Stoltenberg discuss new NATO Strategic Concept to guide alliance's work over next decade

US State Secretary Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday discussed a new NATO Strategic Concept document in a telephone conversation to guide the alliance's work over the next decade, the US State Department said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2022 04:08 IST
US State Secretary Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
"They conferred about preparations for the upcoming June 28-30 NATO Summit in Madrid, including the new NATO Strategic Concept document that will guide NATO for the next decade," the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken and Stoltenberg also discussed the current situation in Ukraine, reiterated their support for the Ukrainian people and the country's territorial integrity, and "the importance of NATO maintaining strong deterrence and defense." The officials held the conversation amid the ongoing informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, which is being held from May 14-15.

On May 15, the Secretary will travel to Paris, joined by United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, to attend the second ministerial meeting of the US-E.U Trade and Technology Council (TTC). They will meet with EU leaders to discuss how democratic approaches to trade, technology, and innovation can serve as a force for greater prosperity. The Secretary, accompanied by Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez, will also meet with business and civil society stakeholders to hear their views on the TTC's past and future work. (ANI)

