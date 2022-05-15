Left Menu

10 dead in US supermarket shooting: Reports

At least 10 people fell victims to a shooting in a supermarket in the American city of Buffalo, local news agency Buffalo News reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement sources.

ANI | New York | Updated: 15-05-2022 04:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 04:57 IST
10 dead in US supermarket shooting: Reports (Twitter: Ryan). Image Credit: ANI
New York [US], May 15 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 10 people fell victims to a shooting in a supermarket in the American city of Buffalo, local news agency Buffalo News reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement sources.

The media cited police as saying that a man wearing body armor entered a Tops Friendly Market after 2:30 p.m. EST (18:30 GMT) and opened fire with a rifle, resulting in 10 people, including one police officer, dead and three injured.

The suspect was killed on-site, while two of the injured persons remain in critical condition, police said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

