Sri Lanka: New PM appoints Ruwan Wijewardena to protect Gota Go Gama

Newly-appointed Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that he has entrusted the Sri Lankan State Minister of Defense and Deputy Leader of the UNP, Ruwan Wijewardena with the responsibility to give protection to the protest site at Galle Face area, which has been renamed by the protesters. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister has stated that in order to protect Gota Go Gama, a committee comprising the Mayor of Colombo has been appointed to get the assistance of the Colombo Municipal Council, reported Colombo Page. The owner of the Galle Face protest site, who is a representative of the Urban Development Authority has also been assigned along with a representative of the Ministry of Health required for its activities, and another representative of the Army and the Police to maintain peace at this site.

According to the Prime Minister, the group residing there is entitled to control the Gota Go Gama area and not the Sri Lankan government. In addition, Wickremesinghe said that the government is only to support the people there. Further, the newly-elected Sri Lankan Prime Minister said in an interview that the Gota Go Gama protest should go on, in order to bring a change in the current political scenario in the island country. He added that the youth of the country must take the responsibility to restore the political crisis in Sri Lanka, reported Colombo Page.

Earlier, the protestors at Gota Go Gama were stuck to their two specific demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa must resign and all Rajapaksa family members must leave the government. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens. The economic situation led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with the former finally succumbing to public pressure and stepping down from his position as the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed the Sri Lankan Prime Minister for a record sixth term. He has given his assurance to the people of Sri Lanka that he will ensure the supply of petrol, diesel, and electricity to the island country. (ANI)

