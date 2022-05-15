Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated NDA
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100. Taking to a social media platform on Saturday (local time), Musk said: "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!."
Twitter recently agreed to an acquisition by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a deal worth USD 44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval. However, Elon Musk declared that the USD 44 billion takeover bid of the micro-blogging site is on hold. Musk said earlier this week that Twitter's decision to ban former US President Donald Trump was a mistake and he would reverse it if his acquisition of the social media company is successful. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Musk
- Elon Musk
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Back with the banned: Do Twitter's exiles return under Musk?
Stop hitting on me, Elon Musk tells US lawmaker after 'billionaire with ego problem' tweet
Musk says he wants to boost Twitter use from 'niche' to most Americans
EXCLUSIVE-Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing -sources
Elon Musk hints at Twitter charging commercial, govt users