Left Menu

Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated NDA

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 09:07 IST
Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated NDA
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100. Taking to a social media platform on Saturday (local time), Musk said: "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!."

Twitter recently agreed to an acquisition by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a deal worth USD 44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval. However, Elon Musk declared that the USD 44 billion takeover bid of the micro-blogging site is on hold. Musk said earlier this week that Twitter's decision to ban former US President Donald Trump was a mistake and he would reverse it if his acquisition of the social media company is successful. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022